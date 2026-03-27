26-yr-old Karnal man who died in Russian-Ukrain war cremated

The mortal remains of a 26-year-old man from Karnal, who lost his life in the Russian-Ukraine war, have reached his village in Karnal district, after a wait of over six months. Deceased Anuj Sharma (HT File)

The man identified as Anuj Sharma, a resident of Chora village in Karnal went to Russia on a work visa 11-months ago and later some agents reportedly trekked him into the Russian army.

His father Vinod Sharma said that they spoke to Anuj last time on October 14 last year, adding family members did not inform him about the death. Yogesh Kumar, a friend of the deceased, said that Anuj went abroad to improve the financial condition of his family and he died during the Russia-Ukraine war. “The family had lost its breadwinner and now they are under more debt as they had to spend more money to bring his body back,” he added.

In October last year, the mortal remains of 28-year-old Sonu Sheoran, who was reportedly forced into the Russian army and killed in a Ukrainian drone attack, were brought back to his native Madanheri village in Hisar — nearly seven weeks after his death.

Sonu travelled to Russia in May 2023 on a study visa to learn the Russian language. However, his relatives said he was later pushed into the battlefield by Russian authorities. He was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on September 6, according to information conveyed by Russian officials.