272 pots on display as Chrysanthemum Show kicks off in Chandigarh

With 272 varieties of chrysanthemum on display, the three-day Annual Chrysanthemum Show was inaugurated at Terraced Garden, Sector 33, on Friday by city mayor Kuldeep Kumar, in the presence of municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, area councillor Anju Katyal and noted persons of the area. Chandigarh mayor Kuldeep Kumar, along with councillors, after inaugurating the Chrysanthemum Show at Terraced Garden, Sector 33, in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The mayor said this time, the MC has organised the festival with zero budget as it has reclaimed the incurred expenditure of ₹3.5 lakh by auctioning the food court in the festival at ₹3.35 lakh. Following this, the MC has found a different way to organise the festival as a “zero waste festival” by using all things either reusable or recyclable and not a single waste was generated this time.

The commissioner said all chrysanthemum varieties are grown and well-groomed at MC nursery. Gardeners of the horticulture department have made boat, camel, peacock, cow, giraffe, lion and many other animals and birds using flowers. The beautiful displays of chrysanthemums have helped Chandigarh in acquiring international fame.

MC showcased various stalls of different initiatives, its projects and self-help groups registered under DAY-NULM. The mayor and commissioner took a round of all stalls, including the Swachh Bharat Mission where awareness was being created towards segregation of waste into four types of waste separately from the source, compost of horticulture waste, home composting, safai mitra, construction and demolition waste material, fire & rescue services, jute bags, candle making, painting by self-help groups, MC’s “Naya Sa” initiative to reuse old cloths by selling them to the people on nominal charges after proper cleaning and ironing etc.

Additionally, the civic body also showcased its unique initiative of making sticks and other items from floral waste under the banner of “Arpan” run by a self-help group aided by MC.