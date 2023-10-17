27-year-old gets 10-year jail for possessing banned drugs

The special court of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has awarded 10 years in jail to a 27-year-old man for keeping 70 banned injections without licence. The convict identified as Shahbaz Malik, is a resident of Mohali. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The convict identified as Shahbaz Malik, is a resident of Mohali. The court has also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh.

The FIR mentioned that a police team was patrolling near the football ground when they spotted a man carrying something in a polythene bag.

He on seeing police got nervous and started walking swiftly in the opposite direction. The police stopped him on the basis of suspicion.

On checking, police found 50 injections of buprenorphine (2 ml each) and 20 injections of pheniramine maleate (10 ml each).

On Monday, he was convicted by the court of additional sessions judge under Section 22 of the NDPS Act.

