Mohali: Woman’s decomposed body found hanging at Phase-7 house

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 21, 2023 02:02 AM IST

As the woman had not reported to work for days and her mobile phone was also switched off, a co-worker visited her house and found the door bolted from the inside

The decomposed body of a 28-year-old woman was found at her rented accommodation in Phase 7 on Wednesday night.

The body was moved to the mortuary of the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, for autopsy. (iStock)

Police said the woman worked at a pharmaceutical company in Phase 1 and lived alone. As she had not reported to work for days and her mobile phone was also switched off, a co-worker visited her house and found the door bolted from the inside. He informed the house owner, who further alerted the police.

On breaking the door, the police team, including Mataur SHO Gabbar Singh, discovered the woman’s decomposed body hanging from the ceiling fan. They were offered first-aid after suffering nausea due to the foul smell.

The body was moved to the mortuary of the civil hospital in Phase 6 for autopsy.

SHO Maur said the woman hailed from Amritsar and was living in Mohali for the past two years. Her father had passed away when she was a child and her mother had also died recently. Her siblings are settled abroad. They have been informed.

Investigators said prima facie, it appeared that the woman hanged herself two days ago. Inquest proceedings have been initiated in the matter.

Man ends life in Pabhat village

A 34-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself at Pabhat village in Zirakpur on Wednesday night. Police said the deceased worked as a guard with the Panchkula public works department.

They said as per his family, he had been depressed after his wife returned to her parental home with their two children following a marital dispute. His body was spotted by neighbours, who sounded the police. It was moved to the Dera Bassi civil hospital for autopsy.

