29gm heroin seized in Mohali, three arrested

In two separate cases, Mohali police recovered ₹1 lakh in drug money along with nine grams of heroin in Darali village and 20gm of heroin in Phase-11. In the first case, two suspects were apprehended, and in the other, one was arrested by the police. The two arrested in Darali village have several cases of drug trafficking registered against them, and the police are investigating their illegal properties. Mohali police claimed to have arrested ten individuals under heroin and drug money cases in the past 24 hours under their “war against drugs” campaign. (iStock)

The arrested suspects have been identified as Avtar Singh Tari and Sukhdev Singh, both residents of Darali village. DSP City 2, Harsimran Singh Bal, informed that SHO Jaspreet Saran and SI Rikhil Yadav from the Aerocity police station, along with their team, were patrolling in Darali village. During patrolling, police noticed a car with ten young men in a suspicious state. Upon approaching the car, police found the youths under the influence of drugs, with a lighter and foil paper on the dashboard. Police recovered 9 grams of heroin and ₹1,05,500 drug money from the car. Further investigation revealed that Avtar Singh Tari had five prior cases of drug trafficking, while Sukhdev Singh had one theft case and three drug trafficking cases against him. DSP Bal further mentioned that a one-day police remand was obtained for the suspects, and information regarding their illegally acquired properties is being gathered.

Additionally, Phase 11 police apprehended one suspect with heroin. DSP Bal reported that the Phase 11 police arrested a person with 20 grams of heroin. The team, led by SHO Gagandeep Singh, apprehended Ritik, a resident of Amb Sahib Colony, Phase-11, with 20gm of heroin during a patrol. A case of drug trafficking was registered against Ritik, and he was presented in court, where two-day police remand orders have been passed. Police are further investigating the source of heroin and to whom the suspect intended to supply.