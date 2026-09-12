3 arrested after carjacking in Manimajra

The district crime cell arrested three of the six accused within 18 hours of a carjacking in Manimajra, police said on Thursday. The accused were caught while allegedly roaming in the stolen Honda City on the road leading towards Panjab University in Sector 25. (Shutterstock)

The accused were caught while allegedly roaming in the stolen Honda City on the road leading towards Panjab University in Sector 25.

Police recovered a knife, a toy pistol and a country-made pistol from the accused. The three arrested men have been identified as Krish, 19, a garbage collector from Panchkula; Sourabh, 21, who works at a helmet company in Panchkula; and Saran Kumar, 24, a cook at a house in Sector 16. Police said all three are drug addicts.

The incident took place around 12.30am on Thursday in Rajiv Vihar, Manimajra. The victim, Pulkit Sharma, 24, a resident of Rajiv Vihar Society, was returning home from Panchkula and had stopped about 50 metres from his house while waiting for food he had ordered online.

According to police, three youths riding a motorcycle approached Sharma from the wrong side and stopped in front of his car. Two others arrived on an Activa from behind. One of the men allegedly held a knife to Sharma’s neck while another pointed a pistol at him. They forcibly took the car keys from his pocket and fled in his Honda City, while their associates escaped towards Kalagram Light Point.

The district crime cell launched an investigation using human and technical intelligence. Acting on credible information that the accused involved in the robbery were in Sector 25, a police team intercepted three of them while they were travelling in the stolen car.

A case has been registered at the Manimajra police station under Sections 310(2) (dacoity) and 311 (dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

The three arrested accused were produced in court and sent to two-day police remand. Police said efforts are underway to arrest the remaining three accused.