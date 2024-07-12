3 bike-borne men shoot milkman dead in Sonepat

Three motorcycle-borne assailants shot dead a 50-year-old milkman, Joginder Singh alias Jaipal, on the Gohana-Panipat national highway near Sainipura village in Sonepat district on Thursday morning, police said. The motorcycle that the milkman abandoned before being shot dead in Sonepat district on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)

This is the second broad daylight murder in Haryana in 24 hours.

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Ravinder Saini, the owner of a Hero motorcycle agency in Hansi, was killed by three assailants at 6pm on Wednesday.

Sonepat ACP (crime branch) Rajpal Singh said the incident took place around 8am when Joginder Singh of Shamdi village was going on his motorcycle to adjoining villages. “Three motorcycle-borne assailants started chasing him when he left his village. When he was nearing Sainipura village in Gohana, the assailants intercepted him. They had an argument and then shot at him near a dhaba. Joginder tried to escape but the assailants chased him and killed him. People at the dhaba remained mute spectators,” the ACP said.

“Initial investigation shows it’s a case of old rivalry. We are retrieving CCTV footage from the dhaba to ascertain the identity of the accused,” he added.

Victim’s son was booked for a fellow villager’s murder

Police said that the milkman’s son, Ankush, had been booked for shooting dead a fellow villager, Ravinder Kumar on October 7, 2020, over a petty issue.

Gohana deputy commissioner of police Virender Singh Tomar said that the Sadar police have booked 11 persons, including the milkman’s rival Devender, his brother Rajesh, Monu, Amit, Jitender, Sunil, Vinay, all residents of Shamdi village, Raka, Devinder and two others under murder charges and Section 25 and 59 of the Arms Act.

“The milkman’s son Ankush alleged that Devender and Rajesh had hatched a conspiracy to kill his father. Ankush and another person were booked for killing the duo’s brother four years ago. This seems to be a case of village rivalry. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused. The milkman’s post-mortem was conducted,” the DCP added.