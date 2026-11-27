The police have booked a 42-year-old man and his two sons for allegedly assaulting a neighbour and his daughter during a dispute over parking and damage to a car in Phase 11, Mohali. The accused allegedly tore the shirt of the complainant’s daughter during the incident. One of the accused allegedly tore shirt of complainant’s daughter. (HT File) more

According to the complainant, the dispute began on Monday when he was sitting in his car, parked on a street near his house. He alleged that his neighbour’s younger son, Avinash, deliberately reversed his pickup vehicle into his car, damaging it. However, the complainant did not confront the accused at the time.

Later around 11.30pm that night, when the complainant was near his car, the accused – Rajesh Prasad and his sons, Prashant and Avinash – allegedly abused and assaulted him. He alleged that when his daughter intervened to protect him, the three accused attacked her as well.

According to the complainant, Prashant allegedly tore his daughter’s T-shirt during the assault. The accused left after neighbours gathered at the spot.

A case was registered at Phase 11 police station on Tuesday under Sections 76 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to disrobe), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police have named all three accused, who live in the same locality and run a grocery shop, in the FIR. But they are yet to be arrested.