Ghaziabad A 19-year-old man in Ghaziabad, whom Uttar Pradesh Police “rescued” after he posted a video claiming to have slit his wrist over a breakup, has denied on Thursday that he ever harmed himself, asserting that the video was AI-generated. According to UP Police, the alleged incident occurred on the night of November 24 in Nandgram. (HT Archive) more

According to UP Police, the alleged incident occurred on the night of November 24 in Nandgram. Police said they were alerted about the video by Meta via email at 8:12pm.

“The headquarters traced the location and informed Ghaziabad police. A team was dispatched from Nandgram police station. They reached the victim’s house, informed his family, and counselled the man,” Ghaziabad police said, citing a UP Police statement.

However, the 19-year-old told HT, “The police arrived at my house, counselled me, and told me not to make such mistakes again. There was no injury as such. I generated the video using AI after my breakup on November 24.”