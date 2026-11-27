Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha skipped the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the central agency’s headquarters at New Delhi on Thursday. Additional chief secretary, Alok Shekhar, who heads the finance department, was summoned for November 23. (HT) more

Sinha was summoned along with Punjab principal secretary (finance) to record their respective statements in the ongoing money laundering case involving the allotment of an industrial plot in Mohali by the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) to JCT Electronics. Additional chief secretary, Alok Shekhar, who heads the finance department, was summoned for November 23.

ED officials familiar with the matter said an under-secretary-level officer from Punjab civil secretariat’s coordination branch appeared on Sinha’s behalf.

“Though the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was registered at Jalandhar, both the senior officials were asked to appear in person at New Delhi,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

In its summons, the ED had sought the complete record pertaining to industrial plot number A-32, Phase 8, Mohali, including all correspondence made with the department of industries and commerce, all legal/ other opinions obtained by the department of finance from various judicial or other officers with regard to the matter of the said plot, and all miscellaneous records (accompanying notes/ records/communications) related to it.

Agency searched 14 places

linked to ex-minister Arora

The ED on November 2 conducted raids at the locations linked to former Punjab industries and commerce minister Sunder Sham Arora, his son Parteek Arora and their alleged associates. The agency had seized mobile phones, incriminating documents, property-related papers, records relating to PSIEC industrial plots and digital devices during searches at 14 locations.

The ED said its investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The FIR concerns allegations of amassing assets disproportionate to known sources of income and offering a bribe to a senior VB officer to settle pending inquiries.

According to the agency, Arora was arrested on October 15, 2022, after allegedly offering a bribe of ₹1 crore to the officer. He was caught red-handed in Zirakpur while handing over ₹50 lakh as an advance payment.

The ED alleged that Arora, during his tenure as industries and commerce minister from March 2017 to September 2021, exercised direct control over the functioning of the PSIEC. During this period, he allegedly extended undue favours to private real estate players in the transfer of high-value industrial plots and acquired stakes in real estate companies in the name of his son.

Mohali plot subdivided,

sold to third parties: Probe

One of the key transactions under investigation concerns industrial plot A-32 in Mohali, originally allotted by PSIEC to JCT Electronics. The plot was transferred to GRG Developers for ₹90.56 crore through an auction conducted by ARCIL in February 2020.

The ED said PSIEC was entitled to 50% of the sale proceeds as an unearned increase, apart from enhanced land cost and transfer charges under the lease agreement. However, these dues were allegedly not fully paid. Even after the tripartite agreement between the PSIEC, ARCIL and GRG was cancelled in August 2021, no steps were reportedly taken to cancel the lease or resume possession of the plot.

According to the agency, Arora approved proposals for post-facto clearance concerning the calculation of unearned increase and enhanced charges and was directly involved in the matter. The investigation further revealed that the industrial plot was subdivided and sold to third parties even before possession was handed over and the necessary approvals from the PSIEC and the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) were obtained. The ED alleged that this defeated the objective of setting up an industrial unit on the allotted land and generated proceeds of crime through the sale of subdivided plots.