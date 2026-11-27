The legal aid cell of the Army Institute of Law (AIL), Mohali, organised a legal awareness session for students of Gurukul World School, Mohali, to mark Constitution Day on Thursday. The programme was coordinated by AIL faculty coordinators Deepinder Kaur Gill, Manveer Kaur and Arshpreet Kaur, and aimed to promote constitutional and digital awareness among students. (HT File) more

Held under the guidance of principal Rashmi Khorana Nagpal and registrar Col Gurdev Singh (retd), the session introduced students to the significance of the preamble, fundamental rights and fundamental duties.

Students of the Army Institute of Law also discussed cybersecurity, online safety, responsible digital expression and data protection, linking these issues to Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

Later, a quiz was held on the Constitution, and gift hampers were given to top-performing students. A memento was also presented to school principal Poonamjit Kaur.

The programme was coordinated by AIL faculty coordinators Deepinder Kaur Gill, Manveer Kaur and Arshpreet Kaur, and aimed to promote constitutional and digital awareness among students.

Remembering Ambedkar, Constituent Assembly members

Chandigarh: The ‘Constitution Suraksha Parishad’ celebrated Constitution Day at Sardar Bhiyan Singh Memorial Auditorium, Sector 42, Chandigarh, on Thursday to mark the adoption of the Constitution of India and promote awareness about constitutional values, rights and duties.

Vandana Arora, chairperson of the law department in Panjab University, highlighted the contributions of BR Ambedkar and other members of the Constituent Assembly in shaping the Constitution.

Advocate Ajay Jagga, additional standing counsel, UT Chandigarh, spoke about the artistic contribution of Nandalal Bose and his team in decorating the original Constitution. He also discussed landmark judgments, including ‘Kesavananda Bharati versus State of Kerala’ and ‘Minerva Mills Limited vs Union of India’, highlighting the importance of the basic structure doctrine and judicial review.

Senior advocate and advocate general, Haryana, PK Mutneja, who was the chief guest, described the Constitution as the soul of the nation and urged citizens to uphold its values and democratic principles.