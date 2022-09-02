Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 drug addicts arrested for snatchings in Chandigarh

3 drug addicts arrested for snatchings in Chandigarh

Published on Sep 02, 2022 02:45 AM IST

On August 31, at 3 am after completing his job, he along with his colleagues Aakash and Parkash were going to their houses on their cycles. When they reached near Sec-7/8, , three youngsters came on Activa and hit his cycle.

Police arrested them in a case registered on compliant of Ram Milan of Kaimbwala village, Chandigarh. He told the police that he works at Social Club Sector-7, Chandigarh, in the housekeeping department.
Police arrested them in a case registered on compliant of Ram Milan of Kaimbwala village, Chandigarh. He told the police that he works at Social Club Sector-7, Chandigarh, in the housekeeping department. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Three drug addicts were arrested for snatching on knifepoint within hours of committing crime. The accused were identified as Aditya alias Addi, 18, Sunny, 22, and Deepak, 22, all residents of Ram Darbar.

On August 31, at 3 am after completing his job, he along with his colleagues Aakash and Parkash were going to their houses on their cycles. When they reached near Sec-7/8, , three youngsters came on Activa and hit his cycle.

As they stopped, the three youngsters came down from Activa and forcibly snatched his mobile phone. When he resisted, they punched him on his face and also pulled out a knife. The accused also snatched Mobile phone from Parkash, 700 cash and 370 cash from Aakash before driving away on Activa. Ram Milan managed to note part of registration number of the black-coloured Activa

Police later arrested the accused and recovered the mobile phones and knife used in the crime.

As per police records, accused Aditya is the habitual offender and has two cases of dacoity and burglary registered against him at Sector 31 police station.

Police added that during preliminary questioning the accused Aditya, Sunny and Deepak have been involved in a number of snatchings near railway line falling under jurisdiction of Sector-31 and GRP police stations as well as the area under the bridge falling in the jurisdiction of police station Industrial Area.

Police said the accused are drug addicts and to fulfill their desire of drugs, they operated early in the morning. They stopped the persons by showing sharp edge knife or iron rod and snatched cash/mobile phones etc from people. The accused were produced before the court and sent to 2 day police remand.

