3 drug addicts arrested for snatchings in Chandigarh
Three drug addicts were arrested for snatching on knifepoint within hours of committing crime. The accused were identified as Aditya alias Addi, 18, Sunny, 22, and Deepak, 22, all residents of Ram Darbar.
Police arrested them in a case registered on compliant of Ram Milan of Kaimbwala village, Chandigarh. He told the police that he works at Social Club Sector-7, Chandigarh, in the housekeeping department. On August 31, at 3 am after completing his job, he along with his colleagues Aakash and Parkash were going to their houses on their cycles. When they reached near Sec-7/8, , three youngsters came on Activa and hit his cycle.
As they stopped, the three youngsters came down from Activa and forcibly snatched his mobile phone. When he resisted, they punched him on his face and also pulled out a knife. The accused also snatched Mobile phone from Parkash, ₹700 cash and ₹370 cash from Aakash before driving away on Activa. Ram Milan managed to note part of registration number of the black-coloured Activa
Police later arrested the accused and recovered the mobile phones and knife used in the crime.
As per police records, accused Aditya is the habitual offender and has two cases of dacoity and burglary registered against him at Sector 31 police station.
Police added that during preliminary questioning the accused Aditya, Sunny and Deepak have been involved in a number of snatchings near railway line falling under jurisdiction of Sector-31 and GRP police stations as well as the area under the bridge falling in the jurisdiction of police station Industrial Area.
Police said the accused are drug addicts and to fulfill their desire of drugs, they operated early in the morning. They stopped the persons by showing sharp edge knife or iron rod and snatched cash/mobile phones etc from people. The accused were produced before the court and sent to 2 day police remand.
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
