Crime branch police have arrested three men for allegedly assaulting an auto-rickshaw passenger and snatching his mobile phone in the Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) area. The police have recovered the vehicle used in the crime and the stolen phone. The police recovered the auto-rickshaw and the complainant’s mobile phone. (HT File)

The complainant, a resident of Sector 17, Indira Colony, lodged a complaint at Mata Mansa Devi police station on November 13. He said he boarded an auto-rickshaw from Singh Dwar for Bhainsa Tibba, with two to three men already travelling in it.

After some distance, the driver said they would first stop near Ganesh Temple in Sector 5 for langar. When the passenger decided to get off and hire another auto, the driver and his companions allegedly assaulted him following an argument over the fare, snatched his mobile phone and fled.

On November 17, a Crime Branch team arrested three suspects travelling in the same auto-rickshaw during a raid on the Himalayan Expressway near Bir Ghaggar village.

The accused have been identified as Sonu alias Chopra and Deepak alias Puran, both residents of Gandhi Colony, Mata Mansa Devi, Panchkula, and Deepak Kumar alias Deepu, a resident of Khuda Alisher.

The police recovered the auto-rickshaw and the complainant’s mobile phone. The accused were produced before a court on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody.