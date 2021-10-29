Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 Jalandhar cops suspended for laxity on Randhawa’s orders
3 Jalandhar cops suspended for laxity on Randhawa’s orders

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who also holds the home portfolio, conducted surprise check only to find the three missing from Phillaur checkpoint on GT Road
Jalandhar (rural) senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh suspended the three officials after Randhawa conducted a surprise check to ascertain the ground situation with regard to the security at nakas.
By HT Correspondent

Three police personnel posted at the Phillaur checkpoint in Jalandhar district were placed under suspension on Thursday for negligence on the orders of Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who also holds the home portfolio.

Jalandhar (rural) senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh suspended the three officials after Randhawa conducted a surprise check to ascertain the ground situation with regard to the security at nakas (checkpoints) on GT Road and traffic management at congested spots on the highway.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against ASIs Jaswant Singh, Balwinder Singh and constable Kuljit Singh.

A senior police official requesting anonymity said that when Randhawa crossed the Phillaur hi-tech checkpoint, he found no police personnel present. He stopped the convoy and found that the policemen were in a room near the checkpoint. When questioned, they failed to come up with a satisfactory explanation.

Randhawa said that in view of the festive season, police personnel should be vigilant and also ensure efficient traffic management.

Traffic in-charge suspended in Gobindgarh

Earlier, Randhawa conducted a surprise check at a naka in Fatehgarh Sahib district. Following, the minister’s orders, Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Sandeep Goyal suspended ASI Gurmeet Singh, posted as traffic in-charge at Gobindgarh, and ordered a departmental inquiry against him. There was a traffic jam on the GT Road in Gobindgarh and the traffic in-charge was not present on the spot.

