Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 killed, 6 injured as bus falls into gorge in Solan’s Sadhupul
chandigarh news

3 killed, 6 injured as bus falls into gorge in Solan’s Sadhupul

Three persons were killed and six injured after the private bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Sadhupul in Solan district on Saturday
The bus that was on its way to Chail from Kandaghat skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Sadhupul in Solan district on Saturday. (HT Photo)
The bus that was on its way to Chail from Kandaghat skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Sadhupul in Solan district on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 02:13 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Three persons were killed and six injured after the private bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Sadhupul in Solan district on Saturday.

The bus was on its way to Chail from Kandaghat. Solan superintendent of police Virender Sharma said the emergency workers rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information. The injured have been admitted to the Kandaghat hospital. He said the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out