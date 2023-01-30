Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 killed, 7 injured as two cars collide in Rewari

3 killed, 7 injured as two cars collide in Rewari

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 12:24 AM IST

The incident took place at around 2 am on Sunday when nine persons in a car were returning to their village in Rewari after attending a wedding in Mahendergarh’s Kanina.Three persons were killed while seven others sustained injuries when two cars collided head-on near the Gujarwas toll plaza

Three persons were killed while seven others sustained injuries when two cars collided head-on near the Gujarwas toll plaza on the Kanina-Kosli road in Rewari, police said on Sunday. (Representational image)
Three persons were killed while seven others sustained injuries when two cars collided head-on near the Gujarwas toll plaza on the Kanina-Kosli road in Rewari, police said on Sunday. (Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Three persons were killed while seven others sustained injuries when two cars collided head-on near the Gujarwas toll plaza on the Kanina-Kosli road in Rewari, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 2 am on Sunday when nine persons in a car were returning to their village in Rewari after attending a wedding in Mahendergarh’s Kanina.

The deceased have been identified as Pawan, 40, and Naresh, 23, of Rathanthal village in Rewari, and Praveen, 28, the driver of another car, who hails from a village in Jhajjar.

As per the information, seven injured persons, including three children, sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Rewari, where doctors said they are out of danger.

Rewari DSP Subhash Chand said the mishap took place when nine persons, including three children, were returning to Rewari after attending a marriage function.

“When their car reached near Gujarwas toll plaza, it collided with another car coming from the opposite side. The passers-by took them out of the cars and rushed them to the Trauma Centre of the Civil Hospital in Rewari. The injured are undergoing treatment and we have started an investigation. The exact reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained,” the DSP added.

However, Dr Himanshu from the Rewari Trauma Centre said three persons injured in the accident have turned LAMA (leave against medical advice) and four persons admitted with them are being treated and are currently stable.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out