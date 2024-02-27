 3 labourers found dead inside a tent in Udhampur - Hindustan Times
3 labourers found dead inside a tent in Udhampur

3 labourers found dead inside a tent in Udhampur

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Feb 27, 2024 06:52 AM IST

Balbinder Chand, 28, Sonu Ram, 25, and Anil Chand, 23, were engaged by a company that constructed power transmission towers in the Chenani area

At least three labourers were found dead inside a tent in a remote area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday, police said.

A team of police and Forensic Science Laboratory visited the scene and took the bodies to Chenani hospital for autopsy. (HT File)

Balbinder Chand, 28, Sonu Ram, 25, and Anil Chand, 23, were engaged by a company that constructed power transmission towers in the Chenani area. The three were found dead inside a tent at hilltop Katheer-Gatwal village, officials said.

A team of police and Forensic Science Laboratory visited the scene and took the bodies to Chenani hospital for autopsy.

Udhampur senior superintendent of police Joginder Singh said that it was too early to comment on the cause of death.

There were no injury marks on the bodies, suggesting they may have died in their sleep, the officer added.

Police have initiated an inquest proceedings.

