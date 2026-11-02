3 men get 2 years jail for attacking family over land dispute in Mohali

A local court sentenced three men to two years in prison for attacking a family with iron pipes and a spade during a land dispute in Nagari village in May 2020. The court convicted them of rioting, wrongful restraint, house-trespass, causing hurt and grievous hurt, house-breaking and criminal intimidation. Judicial magistrate, first class, Manpreet Kaur-II convicted Harnek Singh, his son Lakhwinder Singh and Mahinder Singh . (HT File)

Judicial magistrate, first class, Manpreet Kaur-II convicted Harnek Singh, his son Lakhwinder Singh and Mahinder Singh . The court sentenced each of them to two years’ simple imprisonment under Sections 148, 452 and 325 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), with shorter sentences under the other sections. It ordered all sentences to run concurrently.

The case stemmed from an attack on May 26, 2020, when complainant Amrinder Singh was returning from his fields near the village gurdwara. According to the prosecution, Jagtar Singh, Harnek Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Mahinder Singh and Jagtar’s minor son surrounded Amrinder and threatened him.

When Amrinder ran towards a nearby house belonging to Chhajju Singh, his brother Palwinder Singh and mother Baljit Kaur came to help him. The accused allegedly followed them, forced open the house gate and assaulted the three with iron pipes and a spade. The attack left Amrinder and Palwinder with grievous injuries, while Baljit suffered simple injuries. The accused also threatened the family before leaving, the prosecution told the court.

The family was taken to civil hospital, Phase 6, Mohali, for treatment. Police registered an FIR at Sohana police station on June 1, 2020, under Sections 341, 452, 323, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC. Investigators later added Sections 325 and 454 after doctors classified injuries to the two brothers as grievous.

The court relied on the testimonies of the injured family members, medical records and witness Gurpreet Kaur, who supported the account of the assault and the accused forcing their way into the house. It rejected the defence arguments over delay in registration of the FIR, lack of CCTV footage and non-examination of some independent witnesses, noting that the injured had undergone medical examination on the day of the incident.

Proceedings against Jagtar Singh abated after his death on March 1, 2026. His minor son was dealt with separately by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

The court imposed fines of ₹500 under specified offences, which the convicts paid. It ordered the sentences to run concurrently and allowed them the benefit of set-off for any period already spent in custody.