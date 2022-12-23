3 migrant labourers buried under heap of sand in Hisar

: Three migrant labourers from Bihar died after a heap of sand fell on them when they were working underground to fix a water pipeline in Narnaund area of Hisar’s Kapro village on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Santosh Manjhi, 38, Sanoj Manjhi, 40, and Baljeet, 35.

Vikas Kumar, spokesman of Hisar police , said the mishap took place when the workers went underground to complete some fitting work of a water pipeline.

“A portion of land fell on them. Locals alerted the administration and villagers took them out and rushed them to civil hospital in Narnaund, where doctors declared them brought dead. The deceased were working with a contractor. The police have reached the spot and a process to register an FIR is on,” the spokesman added.