Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 migrant labourers buried under heap of sand in Hisar

3 migrant labourers buried under heap of sand in Hisar

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 12:57 AM IST

Police said that said the mishap took place when the workers went underground to complete some fitting work of a water pipeline

3 migrant labourers buried under heap of sand in Hisar
3 migrant labourers buried under heap of sand in Hisar
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: Three migrant labourers from Bihar died after a heap of sand fell on them when they were working underground to fix a water pipeline in Narnaund area of Hisar’s Kapro village on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Santosh Manjhi, 38, Sanoj Manjhi, 40, and Baljeet, 35.

Vikas Kumar, spokesman of Hisar police , said the mishap took place when the workers went underground to complete some fitting work of a water pipeline.

“A portion of land fell on them. Locals alerted the administration and villagers took them out and rushed them to civil hospital in Narnaund, where doctors declared them brought dead. The deceased were working with a contractor. The police have reached the spot and a process to register an FIR is on,” the spokesman added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out