3 miscreants loot 80,000 from money changer in Dhuri

Three bike-borne miscreants allegedly took away ₹80,000 and a mobile phone from a money changer at gunpoint in Dhuri on Sunday afternoon. The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the case. The police said the victim, Rajiv Grewal was working at his shop when two people entered his shop and pointed a pistol at him while the third person remained seated on a motorcycle outside the shop. They took away 80,000 cash and his mobile phone. They also fired two shots in the air, said police. Dhuri DSP PS Grewal said a case was registered under Sections 392 and 34 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms at City Dhuri police station.

CKD to choose chief unanimously on May 8

AMRITSAR : The Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) executive committee on Sunday resolved to choose its next president unanimously on May 8 and there will be no voting with secret ballot papers. The election session of the CKD is being called after its president Nirmal Singh passed away recently. Till the permanent president is chosen, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, who is also AAP MLA from Amritsar south, is working as officiating president of the 117-year-old organisation that runs more than 50 educational institutes besides many other welfare centres. HTC.

2-day global conference on Jallianwala Bagh massacre concludes

AMRITSAR : A two-day international conference on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre concluded at Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan auditorium at Guru Nanak Dev University here. The conference was organised by the All-India Progressive Writers Organisation in collaboration with GNDU Jallianwala Bagh Chair and Punjab Sahit Academy, Chandigarh. Besides Punjabi University VC Prof Arvind, GNDU VC Prof Jaspal Singh, historians from various states and foreign countries addressed the conference and unfolded the significant chapter of the Indian freedom struggle. HTC.

MCPI(U) expresses concern over razing of houses in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

Chandigarh The Marxist Communist Party of India (United) on Sunday expressed concern over the razing of the houses of the minority community in Jahangirpuri by bulldozers and throwing poor people on the roads. In a press statement here, MCPI (U) general secretary Kuldeep Singh alleged that by doing this, the BJP-led government at the Centre has bulldozed not only the poor people out of their houses but also the rule of law and all cannons of justice and morality. “Poor people have been targeted without following the legal procedure,” he said. He called upon all democratic forces to oppose this vehemently and not to fall prey to the conspiracies of fundamentalist forces.