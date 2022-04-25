Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 miscreants loot 80,000 from money changer in Dhuri
Three bike-borne miscreants allegedly took away 80,000 and a mobile phone from a money changer at gunpoint in Dhuri on Sunday. Police have registered a case and started an investigation
The police said victim Rajiv Grewal, a money changer in Dhuri, was working at his shop when two people entered and pointed a pistol at him while the third one was waiting outside on his motorcycle. The miscreants took away 80,000 cash and his mobile phone. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 01:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Three bike-borne miscreants allegedly took away 80,000 and a mobile phone from a money changer at gunpoint in Dhuri on Sunday afternoon. The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the case. The police said the victim, Rajiv Grewal was working at his shop when two people entered his shop and pointed a pistol at him while the third person remained seated on a motorcycle outside the shop. They took away 80,000 cash and his mobile phone. They also fired two shots in the air, said police. Dhuri DSP PS Grewal said a case was registered under Sections 392 and 34 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms at City Dhuri police station.

