3 miscreants loot ₹80,000 from money changer in Dhuri
Three bike-borne miscreants allegedly took away ₹80,000 and a mobile phone from a money changer at gunpoint in Dhuri on Sunday afternoon. The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the case. The police said the victim, Rajiv Grewal was working at his shop when two people entered his shop and pointed a pistol at him while the third person remained seated on a motorcycle outside the shop. They took away 80,000 cash and his mobile phone. They also fired two shots in the air, said police. Dhuri DSP PS Grewal said a case was registered under Sections 392 and 34 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms at City Dhuri police station.
Other short stories
CKD to choose chief unanimously on May 8
2-day global conference on Jallianwala Bagh massacre concludes
MCPI(U) expresses concern over razing of houses in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri
-
BKI terrorist wanted in Ludhiana blast case nabbed in Dera Bassi
Chandigarh : The anti-gangster task force of Punjab Police on Sunday arrested a Babbar Khalsa International terrorist, who was evading arrest since 2010 and wanted in Ludhiana's Shingar Cinema bomb blast and other cases, from Mohali's Dera Bassi. Alias Patialavi, Charanjit Singh, was an active member of the BKI terror module busted by the police in 2010 for involvement in the 2007 Ludhiana blast, which had left six dead and over 40 injured.
-
Big rejig: Punjab govt transfers 24 IAS, nine PCS officers
Chandigarh : In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Sunday issued transfer and posting orders of 24 IAS and nine PCS officers. This comes a week after the government transferred 32 IAS officers. Devinder Pal Singh Kharbanda has been relieved of the charge as additional chief electoral officer. Madhavi Kataria has been posted as special secretary, higher education and languages. Kumar Saurabh Raj has been posted as special secretary, excise and taxation.
-
‘Jugad rehris’ won’t be banned, says CM Mann
Chandigarh: After facing flak from the opposition parties over Punjab government's earlier decision on 'jugad rehris', chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday directed that the carts made up of old motorbikes would not be banned. The decision comes a day after the Punjab government withdrew its orders of challaning and confiscating 'jugad rehris'. Mann said the contentious order must be withdrawn and warned that stern action would be taken for any such laxity in future.
-
Provide relief to farmers instead of making false promises: Warring to Kejriwal
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday lashed out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to ameliorate the sufferings of farmers in Punjab. Warring said the previous Congress government had promised loan waivers to farmers and waived loans up to ₹2 lakh of thousands of farmers and landless labourers to the tune of ₹6,000 crore.
-
TMC team meets Prayagraj family, demands impartial probe into murder of five
A five-member team of the Trinamool Congress on Sunday visited Khevrajpur village in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh where five members of a family, including a two-year-old girl, were murdered on Friday. The deceased were identified as Rajkumar Yadav, 55, his wife Kusum, 50, their daughter Manisha, 25, daughter-in-law Savita, 30, and Rajkumar's granddaughter Meekaskshi, 2. Rajkumar's 5-year-old granddaughter Sakshi was found alive. He also alleged that his wife and sister were raped.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics