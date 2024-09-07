3 more held for PSIEC plot allotment fraud in Punjab

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Darshan Kumar, alias Darshan Garg, and Amarjit Singh, both retired estate officers, along with Vijay Kumar Gupta, senior assistant, in connection with the fraudulent allotment of industrial plots of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) Limited. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said further investigation in the case is under progress. (HT File)

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson of the VB informed that the arrests came after the accused surrendered in the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Mohali.

The case was registered under Sections 420, 409, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 13(1)A read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station, flying squad-1, at SAS Nagar March 8.

The spokesperson said the aforementioned officials, in connivance with others, had committed irregularities in the allotment of industrial plots by introducing bogus buyers, fake addresses, and fictitious firms. Further investigation is under progress, he added.