Ludhiana: 30 more objections to ward delimitation draft

As many as 30 more objections to the ward delimitation draft were received by the municipal corporation on Tuesday, taking the total count to 80. MC receives 30 more objections to ward delimitation draft in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Tuesday was the second day of filing objections to the ward delimitation notified by the local bodies department last week. The civic body received as many as 50 objections on Monday.

While submitting objections against the draft notification of ward delimitation, members of the Public Action Committee (Mattewara, Sutlej and Buddha Dariya) demanded the authorities to extend the period of filing objections from seven days to one month. They also requested a clear and legible soft copy of the draft map to be published on the official website of the municipal corporation, Ludhiana.

The PAC members have sent the letter of preliminary objections via email to the chief minister’s office (CMO); director, local government; secretary, local government; deputy commissioner, Ludhiana and MC commissioner.

In the letter, PAC members, including Kuldeep Singh Khaira, Jaskirat Singh and others mentioned that ward boundaries of the entire city have been redrawn and seven days are not enough to properly study the redesigned wards of Ludhiana.

Further, the map has been installed in such a way in the MC Zone D office that is not properly readable. Moreover, there is no official publication of draft notification of ward delimitation map on MCL website, said Khaira.

Rifts in AAP: Worker files complaint against AAP MLA

Rift within the Aam Aadmi Party just ahead of MC elections has come to the fore with an AAP worker Rajiv Guglani submitting a complaint to the local bodies minister against the AAP MLA from Ludhiana West constituency Gurpreet Singh Gogi. Rajiv alleged that the ward from which he was supposed to contest (ward number 65) has been deliberately reserved for women so that he cannot contest the same.

“All the changes in the wards have been done at the behest of Gogi and are unjustified,” he claimed. However, Gogi denied the allegations, calling them baseless.

