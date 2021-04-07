30-kg heroin seized along border in Tarn Taran, Pak smuggler held

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday arrested a Pakistani smuggler trying to push in a consignment of heroin into Indian territory at Khemkaran in Bhikhiwind sub division of Tarn Taran district.

Amjad Ali, 19, of Kharak village in Lahore, was arrested with 21kg of heroin and two smartphones.

In another operation, the BSF’s 14 Battalion also seized 9kg of heroin and a plastic pipe being used to push in the contraband through the barbed wire fence.

BSF officials said in the first incident, 9kg of heroin was seized at 12.30 am on Wednesday, while the second incident in which Ali was caught took place at 3,30pm.

“BSF personnel noticed suspicious movement across the fence and ahead of the zero line. When the area was searched, nine packets of heroin, each weighing 1kg, were recovered,” a senior BSF official said.

Ambush led to smuggler’s arrest

On the second incident, the official said, “We had a specific input that some Pakistani men will attempt to smuggle drugs into Indian territory from a particular area. An ambush was laid, and the smuggler arrested.”

He said that the driving licence and the Aadhar card of an Indian smuggler were recovered from the two smartphones seized from the arrested man. “It is suspected that the Indian accomplice was to collect the contraband. His details will be handed over to the police for further action,” the official added.