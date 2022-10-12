30-year-old loses life performing stunt on moving train in Ludhiana

A 30-year-old man’s life was abruptly cut short after he hit his head against a pole while performing a stunt on a moving train near the Chawa Railway Station in Khanna, 35km from city, on October 6, police said on Tuesday.

In a 17-second video, which has been widely circulated on social media, the unidentified man can be seen hanging out of the door of the train coach, before hitting his head against a pole and falling on the tracks.

While no one has claimed the victim’s body so far, the Government Railway police (GRP) are trying to identify him.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI, GRP Chawa) Kulwant Singh said, “No mobile phone or identifying document was found on the victim’s person. While we were trying to identify the accused, a video of the mishap went viral on social media.”

“We are trying to identify the person accompanying the victim, who was recording the stunt. He has not come forward to avoid charges,” the ASI said, adding that inquest proceedings had been initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Déjà vu

March 4, 2020: An inebriated man lounging on the tracks had been crushed under the train near Dholewal Chowk, while his friend sustained injuries.

July 18, 2009: Three teenagers lost their lives after they were run over by a goods train near Sunet village in Ludhiana, while performing stunts on a railway track for a social media post.