32-year-old man killed in Dera Bassi hit-and-run

In yet another hit-and-run accident in the district, a speeding car claimed the life of a 32-year-old man in Dera Bassi on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Kunal Kumar of Kurukshetra, Haryana, was a farmer.

In his complaint, Kunal’s father, Rakesh Kumar, told the police that they had both gone to Chandigarh to meet someone. On their way back home, they stopped near Gholumajra on the Ambala-Dera Bassi road around 5 am to relieve themselves.

Meanwhile, a speeding car, which was moving on the wrong side of the road, hit his son and drove off.

His son suffered multiple injuries and fell unconscious. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. “We have the car’s registration number, and will soon trace and arrest the driver,” said Ranbir Singh, in-charge, Lalru police post.

The absconding car driver has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Lalru police station.