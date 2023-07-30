Haryana reserves 33% ration depots for women

Thirty-three percent of Haryana’s ration depots will be allotted to women, with preference being given to acid attack victims and widows, the state government announced on Saturday. Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday launched the “fair price shop” portal through which licences of 3,224 new ration depots will be allotted in different areas of the state. (HT File)

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday launched the “fair price shop” portal through which licences of 3,224 new ration depots will be allotted in different areas of the state. Those interested can apply on this portal by August 7.

While launching the portal, Chautala said a provision for 33% reservation for women in ration depots has been implemented and to clear the backlog of women in already operational ration depots, a provision has been made in the allocation of new licences. He said the allocation of the new ration depots would be made under the PDS Control Order 2022, which came into effect from August 1, 2022. As per the order, one fair price government shop (ration depot) will be established for every 300 ration cards.

The deputy CM said applications received on the Antyodaya Saral portal by August 7 would be scrutinised and selected at the district-level in August. The list of new depot holders would be released on September 1, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON