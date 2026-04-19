36 protected parakeets rescued from Patiala pet shop, owner arrested

In a major crackdown on illegal wildlife trade, the Punjab department of forests and wildlife preservation, along with Patiala Police, rescued 36 protected parakeets from a pet shop near Patiala’s Old Bus Stand area on Friday. The shop owner, Rajesh Puri, was apprehended and taken to the Lahori Gate police station. (HT)

Acting on a tip-off regarding the illegal sale of birds, officials raided the shop and recovered 21 parrot chicks and 15 adult parrots. The birds were identified as rose-ringed parakeets and Alexandrine parakeets — both protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The shop owner, Rajesh Puri, was apprehended and taken to the Lahori Gate police station.

Police have booked him under Sections 9 (hunting), 39 (possessing government property), 40 (not declaring possession of wildlife), 49 (B) (dealing in scheduled animals), 51 (penalties) and 57 (presumption of unlawful wildlife possession) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Authorities confirmed that the rescued birds were handed over to wildlife officials for rehabilitation.

Officials highlighted that illegal bird trade often involved separating chicks from their natural habitats, resulting in high mortality rates and ecological imbalance.

Local environmentalist and wildlife rescuer Sahil Sharma, the complainant in this case, said, “After getting information via Instagram regarding the illegal sale of parakeets in Patiala, I immediately reached the city and called the wildlife department forest officer and Patiala Police. Along with the SHO and forest officer, we raided Rajesh Puri’s shop and seized 21 parrot chicks and 15 adult parrots belonging to the rose-ringed and Alexandrine species.”

Sharma added that the accused was selling a pair of parrots for around ₹2,000 to ₹3,000. Some buyers keep them as pets, while others use them for fortune-telling.

“People, especially children, have always been drawn to parakeets. Not only are they colourful birds, but they are delightful singers and mimics. Many keep them caged as pets, not knowing it is illegal or how severely it impacts parakeet populations in the wild,” said Sharma.

These birds are captured from the wild at a very young age and forced to live in horrific conditions, he added.

Patiala Police officials said further investigations were underway, and efforts were being made to ensure the safe rehabilitation of the rescued birds in coordination with the city’s wildlife authorities.