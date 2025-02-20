Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

39 candidates in fray for Haryana’s mayoral posts

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 20, 2025 06:52 AM IST

The SEC said that for the post of mayor, six candidates are in the fray in MC Faridabad, two in Gurugram, four in Manesar, seven in Hisar, four in Karnal, five in Rohtak and four in Yamunanagar

Haryana’s state Election Commissioner (SEC) Dhanpat Singh said on Wednesday said that for the March 2 urban local body polls (except Panipat municipal corporation) total 39 candidates are in the fray for the post of mayor in the respective nine municipal corporations (MCs).

The nomination papers for MC Panipat will be filed from February 21 to 27 and the scrutiny will be held on February 28. (Representational)
The nomination papers for MC Panipat will be filed from February 21 to 27 and the scrutiny will be held on February 28. (Representational)

The SEC said that for the post of mayor, six candidates are in the fray in MC Faridabad, two in Gurugram, four in Manesar, seven in Hisar, four in Karnal, five in Rohtak and four in Yamunanagar.

He said that two candidates are in the fray for the byelection of mayor in MC Ambala, while five candidates are in the fray for the Sonepat MC byelection. The polling will be held on March 2, barring Panipat.

The nomination papers for MC Panipat will be filed from February 21 to 27 and the scrutiny will be held on February 28. The voting for Panipat MC will be held on March 9. After the completion of the entire election process, counting of votes will be done on March 12 and the election results will be declared on the same day.

Four elected unanimously

Four BJP nominees Vikas Yadav (Gurugram), Kuldeep Singh Sawhney (Faridabad), Sanjay Kumar Mehta (Karnal) and Bhawna Pawan Bittu (Yamunanagar) have been unanimously elected as councillors of the MCs.

As many as 19 candidates, in the fray for the post of MC councillors, and members of councils and committees, were elected unanimously, the SEC said.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On