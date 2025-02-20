39 candidates in fray for Haryana’s mayoral posts

Haryana’s state Election Commissioner (SEC) Dhanpat Singh said on Wednesday said that for the March 2 urban local body polls (except Panipat municipal corporation) total 39 candidates are in the fray for the post of mayor in the respective nine municipal corporations (MCs). The nomination papers for MC Panipat will be filed from February 21 to 27 and the scrutiny will be held on February 28. (Representational)

The SEC said that for the post of mayor, six candidates are in the fray in MC Faridabad, two in Gurugram, four in Manesar, seven in Hisar, four in Karnal, five in Rohtak and four in Yamunanagar.

He said that two candidates are in the fray for the byelection of mayor in MC Ambala, while five candidates are in the fray for the Sonepat MC byelection. The polling will be held on March 2, barring Panipat.

The nomination papers for MC Panipat will be filed from February 21 to 27 and the scrutiny will be held on February 28. The voting for Panipat MC will be held on March 9. After the completion of the entire election process, counting of votes will be done on March 12 and the election results will be declared on the same day.

Four elected unanimously

Four BJP nominees Vikas Yadav (Gurugram), Kuldeep Singh Sawhney (Faridabad), Sanjay Kumar Mehta (Karnal) and Bhawna Pawan Bittu (Yamunanagar) have been unanimously elected as councillors of the MCs.

As many as 19 candidates, in the fray for the post of MC councillors, and members of councils and committees, were elected unanimously, the SEC said.