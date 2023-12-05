close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4 booked for minor girl’s gangrape in Ferozepur

4 booked for minor girl’s gangrape in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Dec 05, 2023 08:48 AM IST

After covering about half a kilometre, she encountered the four individuals, including a fellow villager named Luvpreet Singh alias Labhu

As many as four individuals were booked on Monday for allegedly gang-raping of a minor girl in Ferozepur.

Subsequently, the accused transported her to an undisclosed location and committed the crime (iStock )

According to available information, the 15-year-old athlete from a village under the Mamdot police station left her residence at 6am for a run on Sunday. After covering about half a kilometre, she encountered the four individuals, including a fellow villager named Luvpreet Singh alias Labhu.

Labhu allegedly coerced her into consuming an intoxicating substance, following which she lost consciousness.

Subsequently, the accused transported her to an undisclosed location and committed the crime.

Police have filed charges against Luvpreet Singh, Pamma Singh, Jaspreet Singh and Gurmeet Singh under section 376, which lays out punishment for rape, of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A manhunt is underway to apprehend the accused. The minor has been admitted to a hospital where her condition is said to critical. She, however, is not in immediate danger.

