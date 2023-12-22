4 booked for trying to run over home guard at naka in Panchkula

Four men, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, were booked for attempt-to-murder after they tried to run over a home guard and hit a cop at a naka in Panchkula. Four men, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, were booked for attempt-to-murder after they tried to run over a home guard and hit a cop at a naka in Panchkula. (HT File)

In his complaint, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jagdeep Singh said that on the night of December 20, a naka to check drunk driving was set up at Sector 5 from 10 pm to 2 am.

Around 11pm, a car bearing a Himachal registration number, was stopped for checking. There were four occupants in the car, all in an inebriated state. ASI Singh said that all four stepped out of the car and started misbehaving with him.

After that they allegedly pushed him down and sped away in their car. In the melee, the alcosensor in his hand was damaged.

Home guard Ranbir Singh tried to stop them but the accused hit him with their vehicle, as a result of which he was flung in the air before he fell on the road and sustained head injuries. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

The ASI said that while escaping, the accused also hit many other vehicles before their car came to halt near KC theatre following a collision with a vehicle. Meanwhile, the police team chasing them, apprehended three of them from spot while one managed to escape.

As per the police, the person driving the vehicle was identified as Anupam Parmar of Mandi, while the other occupants of the car are Atul Kumar of Mandi, Dilbag Singh of Kangra and Vikas Rana. Rana managed to flee.

A case was registered under Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 332/353 (causing hurt to public servant), 307 (attempt to murder) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5, Panchkula.