4 robbers shoot at Mohali liquor vend employee, flee with cash, bottles

Four unidentified men shot at a liquor vend’s employee and attacked him with a knife before making off with ₹30,000 in cash and liquor bottles in Baltana on the Zirakpur-Panchkula border around 11.30 pm on Sunday. The robbers struck while the vend employees were closing for the day. (iStock)

The robbers struck while the vend employees were closing for the day. They directed the cashier to hand over the cash. When he resisted, one of the accused opened fire and a gun pellet hit him in the stomach. Another accused attacked him with a knife, before they both fled with cash and liquor.

Hearing the screams of the victim, who was lying in a pool of blood, onlookers gathered at the spot and informed police. The victim was rushed to the local civil hospital, where he underwent treatment and was eventually discharged.

Zirakpur police registered a case, and launched a probe to identify and track down the accused.

Earlier on July 22, four masked men had fled with the cash box of a liquor vend in Kurawala village in Dera Bassi after threatening the employees at gunpoint.