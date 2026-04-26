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    Heatwave declared in Chandigarh, rain relief soon

    The temperature is likely to fall down from next week as a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) will affect the region and rain is likely in the city around Tuesday

    Published on: Apr 26, 2026 6:48 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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    As mercury continued to stay at the 41-degree mark for the second consecutive day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials declared a heatwave in Chandigarh on Saturday.

    Over the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 41°C while minimum temperature will remain around 24°C. (HT PHOTO)
    Over the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 41°C while minimum temperature will remain around 24°C. (HT PHOTO)

    The maximum temperature on the day was 5.1 degrees above normal. A heatwave in this region is declared when the maximum goes over 40°C, and if it goes between 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal. If it goes over 6.5 degrees above normal, then a severe heatwave is declared.

    As per officials, the maximum temperature can rise further on Sunday, but it is likely to drop the next week when a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) hits the city. Rain relief is also likely around Tuesday.

    The minimum temperature also rose from 23°C on Friday to 23.2°C on Saturday, 1.9 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 41°C while the minimum will remain around 24°C.

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    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Heatwave Declared In Chandigarh, Rain Relief Soon
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