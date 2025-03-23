Menu Explore
42L assets attached in 8-cr post office fraud case in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Mar 23, 2025 08:52 AM IST

The ED had initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI in 2018 against Sanjeev Kumar, former sub-postmaster, Dakhni Gate, Nakodar sub-office, Jalandhar, and others for allegedly misappropriating public funds through fraudulent transactions under post office saving schemes.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth 42 lakh under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in connection with a fraud case.

An ED spokesperson said Sanjeev, during his tenure, “opened fake savings accounts and manipulated genuine accounts to fraudulently withdraw funds to the tune of 8.48 crore”. The ED investigation mentioned that Sanjeev Kumar had laundered the fraudulently acquired money through multiple bank accounts maintained by himself and his associates. Multiple transactions were carried out through which the proceeds of crime were layered and integrated into the financial system.

“A huge part of the proceeds of crime was withdrawn in cash by him and further laundered through various modes for himself and his associates,” the spokesperson stated.

