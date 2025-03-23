42L assets attached in 8-cr post office fraud case in Jalandhar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth ₹42 lakh under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in connection with a fraud case. The ED had initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI in 2018 against Sanjeev Kumar, former sub-postmaster, Dakhni Gate, Nakodar sub-office, Jalandhar, and others for allegedly misappropriating public funds through fraudulent transactions under post office saving schemes.

The ED had initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI in 2018 against Sanjeev Kumar, former sub-postmaster, Dakhni Gate, Nakodar sub-office, Jalandhar, and others for allegedly misappropriating public funds through fraudulent transactions under post office saving schemes.

An ED spokesperson said Sanjeev, during his tenure, “opened fake savings accounts and manipulated genuine accounts to fraudulently withdraw funds to the tune of ₹8.48 crore”. The ED investigation mentioned that Sanjeev Kumar had laundered the fraudulently acquired money through multiple bank accounts maintained by himself and his associates. Multiple transactions were carried out through which the proceeds of crime were layered and integrated into the financial system.

“A huge part of the proceeds of crime was withdrawn in cash by him and further laundered through various modes for himself and his associates,” the spokesperson stated.