4500 BJP workers to attend meeting chaired by Amit Shah in Panchkula

About 4500 workers of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) will attend the BJP’s state executive meeting to be presided over by Union home minister Amit Shah in Panchkula on June 29. The executive meeting to be held on June 29 will be held in the multipurpose hall of Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium, Mohali. (HT Photos)

“The Union home minister on June 29 will lay the foundation of the BJP government for the third time in Haryana,” said Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Thursday, while addressing a press conference.

He said that on June 29, Shah will also start the preparations for upcoming assembly elections by holding an executive meeting, he added.

“There will be two sessions of the meeting. In the second session, Union home minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with the workers and prepare the outline of the upcoming elections,” said Gupta.

Giving information about the programmes, Gupta said, “Before the detailed executive meeting, there will be a meeting of the BJP executive at the party office Panchkamal on June 28 at 5 pm. All the state officials will participate in this meeting. Assembly election co-incharge Biplab Kumar Deb, state general secretary Surendra Poonia, Satish Nandal and Saudan Singh will meet the workers.”

Gupta said that the detailed executive meeting to be held on June 29 will be held in the multipurpose hall of Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium. The first session will be from 11 am to 1 pm in which chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union minister and assembly polls incharge Dharmendra Pradhan, co-incharge Biplab Kumar Deb, Union minister Manohar Lal, along with many senior leaders and officials will address the workers. State level workers will participate in this meeting.

Gupta said that 50-50 workers from every assembly constituency have been invited in the detailed state executive meeting to be held from 1 pm to 5 pm. These will include the district president, mandal president, district president of morcha, convener of departments, co-convener, MP, MLA, former MPs and former MLAs, chairman, former chairman, MC, BDC member, candidates contesting elections in 2014, 2019 and 2024. All these officials have been informed in advance and identity cards will be issued to all.

Gupta said that Panchkula will be fully decorated in which hoardings, banners, flags and welcome gates will be installed and temporary medical arrangements will also be made.

State general secretary Mohan Lal Baroli said that the district presidents of BJP have been given the responsibility of inviting the workers. “In this way, BJP has made such arrangements so that Amit Shah’s message reaches the booth level workers,” he added.