 45-yr-old Uttar Pradesh man gets life sentence for raping minor in Panchkula - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 45-yr-old Uttar Pradesh man gets life sentence for raping minor in Panchkula

45-yr-old Uttar Pradesh man gets life sentence for raping minor in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 01, 2024 08:12 AM IST

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, identified as Avdesh; he was staying in a rented accommodation in Abheypur village, Panchkula

A POCSO court has sentenced a 45-year-old Uttar Pradesh resident to life imprisonment for raping a five-year-old in 2017.

According to Panchkula police, the five-year-old was abducted and raped in Abheypur village on Holi in 2017. (HT File Photo)
According to Panchkula police, the five-year-old was abducted and raped in Abheypur village on Holi in 2017.

The court also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on the convict, identified as Avdesh. He was staying in a rented accommodation in Abheypur village.

According to police, the five-year-old was abducted and raped in Abheypur village on Holi in 2017.

The victim was abducted by an unknown person. Later, she was found at the gate of a housing society in an injured condition. She was rushed to Sector 6 civil hospital, from where she was referred to PGIMER. Police had at the time registered a case under the POSCO Act and later arrested the accused.

