46% Chandigarh employee transfers reversed in past two years

Over the past two years, the UT administration has transferred approximately 150 employees under its inter-departmental transfer policy. In January 2018, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) had issued a notification approving the inter-departmental transfer policy of the UT administration. The notification amended the service conditions of UT employees, granting the Chandigarh administrator the authority to transfer any employee in Groups A, B, and C under his administrative control. (HT Photo)

However, concerningly, nearly 70 (46%) of these employees have returned to their original positions.

The transfers, which lasted anywhere from 11 days to a year, involved staff from departments such as the UT Estate Office, UT Secretariat, engineering department, education department and health department.

These employees were transferred as they had been in their previous roles for over three years, with some having served in the same position for even more than a decade. Therefore, their return to their original positions raises questions about the effectiveness and long-term impact of the transfer policy.

These employees include clerks, accountants, superintendents, junior assistants, senior assistants and stenotypists. Notably, all of them are assigned roles involving public interaction.

‘Most employees due to retire or have medical reasons’

A senior official from the UT administration explained that as per the transfer policy, employees who are due to retire within a year can be reposted to their original positions.

Additionally, some employees were transferred back due to “medical reasons”, while in certain cases, transfers were made to ensure work continuity where performance had been affected.

In January 2018, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) had issued a notification approving the inter-departmental transfer policy of the UT administration. The notification amended the service conditions of UT employees, granting the Chandigarh administrator the authority to transfer any employee in Groups A, B, and C under his administrative control.

Transfers can be made between departments, provided they do not adversely affect the employees’ pay, allowances, seniority, promotions or financial benefits.

In 2022, the UT Estate Office had transferred several officials as part of disciplinary action to promote a corruption-free work environment and ensure the timely resolution of cases. Some officials were also suspended following a performance review.

Then estate Officer Vinay Pratap Singh had asserted that the office would not tolerate corruption or unwarranted harassment of the public and emphasised strict monitoring at all levels of public interaction.