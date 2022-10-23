Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5 cases of snatching solved with arrest of two men in Panchkula

5 cases of snatching solved with arrest of two men in Panchkula

The accused, Sonu Ansari of Indira Colony and Aarif of Rampur village, Uttar Pradesh, were sent to two-day police remand. Sector 19 crime branch in-charge inspector Rajesh Kumar said, “The duo confessed they were involved in five snatching incidents and had stolen five vehicles.”

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Two men, who were allegedly involved in five cases of snatching, were arrested here on Friday.

On October 17, at 12:50pm, the duo snatched a gold chain from a woman who was on her way to pick her daughter from school.

