5 districts account for over 40% farm fires in Punjab

Punjab may have seen an overall dip in farm fire incidents this season as compared to corresponding period last year, at least five districts, including Sangrur, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Malerkotla, have reported an uptick in stubble burning cases, accounting for nearly 42% of farm fires in Punjab. Farm fire incidents in Punjab have been on the decline over the past few years, dropping from 71,304 in 2021 to 49,922 in 2022, and a further dip in 2023 to 36,663. (HT File)

According to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) data, the state has recorded 1,510 farm fires between September 15 and October 21. During the same period last year, Punjab’s farm fire count was 1,764.

According to the PPCB data, Tarn Taran has reported 311 farm fire cases this year compared to 232 in the corresponding period last year. Similarly, Sangrur has recorded 138 cases as against 103 last year. Besides, Gurdaspur, Malerkotla and Ferozepur districts also witnessed a spike in farm fires this year, according to the PPCB data.

“We have been expecting a decline in farm fire incidents by nearly 30% from last year. Unfortunately, the reality is far different from our expectations. Now, procurement operations are likely to be streamlined, and harvesting will pick up pace. Consequently, many farmers are likely to resort to stubble burning, which will shoot up further in the coming days,” said a senior official of the PPCB pleading anonymity.

Only 20% of the paddy crop has been harvested in the state so far.