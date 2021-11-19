5,000 MW of surplus power available in Haryana: Minister

Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh said on Thursday that there will not be a power crisis even if the state has to halt thermal power plant production due to air pollution.

Stating that there is no shortage of power in the state, the minister said adequate electricity is being provided to all small and large-scale industries.

He said that there is 5,000 MW surplus power available in the state. The thermal power plant of Haryana is producing about 2,510 MW of power out of which about 1,700 MW is being used, he said.

The power minister said at present, the state government has 12,000 MW of power available, while up to 7,000 MW of power is being used per day at most in the state. “There is sufficient power availability in the state,” he said in a statement.

He reiterated that industrial sector in Haryana will continue to avail power supply without any interruption.

Expressing concern over air pollution, Singh said that the state government is making consistent efforts in this regard and that steps are being taken as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court.