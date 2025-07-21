5-year-old student run over, killed by school bus in Jalandhar’s Adampur

A five-year-old girl was crushed to death after she was run over by her bus in the school premises in Jalandhar’s Adampur on Monday morning, police said. A five-year-old girl was crushed to death after she was run over by her bus in the school premises in Jalandhar’s Adampur on Monday morning, police said. (Representational photo)

Kirat Kaur, a student of UKG in Adampur’s SD Public School and resident of Udesiyan village near Alawalpur, was getting down from the bus when the accident occurred.

The police said that the CCTV footage of the school showed that after de-boarding the bus, the victim was standing near the rear wheel of the bus.

The driver recklessly moved the bus ahead and the child died on the spot.

The bus driver managed to flee from the spot.

Demanding action against the school management and driver, Kirat’s family and local villagers blocked the Jalandhar-Adampur road.

The protesters lifted the protest after the police arrested driver Jeewan Singh of Khichipur village in Jalandhar district.

A case was registered under Sections of 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125-A (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigation officer Ravinder Pal said the vehicle has been impounded and a medical examination of the driver was being conducted.