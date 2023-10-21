News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 6 held on drug peddling charges in Baramulla, Bandipora

6 held on drug peddling charges in Baramulla, Bandipora

HT Correspondent, Srinagar
Oct 21, 2023

A case under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT NDPS) has been registered against the accused, officials said

Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested five drug alleged drug smugglers in north Kashmir and lodged them in central jail Kot-balwal in Jammu, officials said.

A case under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT NDPS) has been registered against the accused, they added.

“In Baramulla, the three wanted drug smugglers, Musadiq Afzal Masoodi alias Vicky of Pampore in Pulwama, Mohd Shafi Hajam of Wanigam Bala and Ghulam Hassan Ganie of Trikanjan Boniyar have been arrested after formal detention orders from the competent authority,” a police spokesperson said.

“Multiple cases are registered against them and they were involved in supplying drugs to the youth of Baramulla, Uri, Pattan Boniyar and other areas of the district,” the spokesperson said.

In Bandipora, two drug smugglers, Mehraj-Udin Bhat, a resident of Plan Bandipora and Ather Altaf Lone of Nowpora, have been arrested.

“The duo was supplying drugs to local youth of Bandipora,” the spokesperson added.

Police have arrested another “drug peddler” in Baramulla after recovering capsules of “Spasmo Proxyvon Plus” from him.

A police spokesperson said a team from Post Palhallan recovered the contraband at a checkpoint at Hyderbeigh, Baramulla.

They intercepted a vehicle and on checking, found 132 capsules with the driver, Mehraj Din Sheikh, a resident of Tarzoo Sopore, who has been arrested. A spokesperson said that vehicle used in the crime was also impounded.

A case under was registered at Pattan police station.

