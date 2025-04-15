67-year-old woman murdered in Kapurthala village

A 67-year-old elderly woman was found murdered in Hardaspura village in Kapurthala district on Monday, police said. Police said the body was found with injury marks on the neck and mouth. “ Valuable goods from the house were found missing,” police added.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Pyari, mother-in-law of Hardaspur village sarpanch Balwinder Kaur who belongs to BJP.

According to Phagwara superintendent of police (SP) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti the victim had been living alone in her house in Hardaspur village near Phagwara. “Four students were reportedly residing as paying guests on the upper floor of the same building,” the SP said.

Bhatti said the forensic experts have also been summoned to assist in the investigation.

“The police have registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and are actively pursuing leads,” the SP said.