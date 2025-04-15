Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

67-year-old woman murdered in Kapurthala village

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 15, 2025 08:04 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Ram Pyari, mother-in-law of Hardaspur village sarpanch Balwinder Kaur who belongs to BJP.

A 67-year-old elderly woman was found murdered in Hardaspura village in Kapurthala district on Monday, police said.

Police said the body was found with injury marks on the neck and mouth. “ Valuable goods from the house were found missing,” police added.
Police said the body was found with injury marks on the neck and mouth. “ Valuable goods from the house were found missing,” police added.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Pyari, mother-in-law of Hardaspur village sarpanch Balwinder Kaur who belongs to BJP.

According to Phagwara superintendent of police (SP) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti the victim had been living alone in her house in Hardaspur village near Phagwara. “Four students were reportedly residing as paying guests on the upper floor of the same building,” the SP said.

Police said the body was found with injury marks on the neck and mouth. “ Valuable goods from the house were found missing,” police added.

Bhatti said the forensic experts have also been summoned to assist in the investigation.

“The police have registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and are actively pursuing leads,” the SP said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 67-year-old woman murdered in Kapurthala village
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On