7-member panel constituted by Akal Takht to meet today

The seven-member committee constituted by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, on December 2 last year to oversee the membership drive of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), will hold its maiden meeting in Patiala on Tuesday. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami (HT File)

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has asked all members, including former SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar, convener of dismantled Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar (reforms movement) Gurpartap Singh Wadala, SAD’s MLA from Dakha constituency Manpreet Singh Ayali, head of Jhoondan committee constituted to suggest course correction for SAD in 2023 Singh Santa Singh Umaidpur and Bibi Satwant Kaur, to reach for the meeting.

“All are expected to attend the meeting except Satwant Kaur, for her being an employee of SGPC,” said Wadala. He added that the committee will take a decision as per the edict of Akal Takht. “We will not deviate inch within or beyond that,” he further said.

Last week, SAD asked Dhami to hold the meeting, contrary to which the party earlier was reluctant to make the committee supervise the membership drive. The party has already started membership drive on January 20 to February 20 and has scheduled the president’s election on March 1. It is to be seen whether the seven-member committee will give a new plan or continue with the one initiated by the SAD.