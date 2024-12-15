Menu Explore
8 alumni of Mohali institute commissioned into Army, IAF

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali
Dec 15, 2024 07:30 AM IST

Eight alumni from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), Mohali, were commissioned into the Indian Army and Air Force on Saturday.

Newly commissioned officers celebrate after their passing-out parade at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun on Saturday. (AFP)

Six of these officers -- Kritin Gupta from Ludhiana district, Bharat Sharma and Sahildeep Singh from Amritsar, Sahilpreet Singh Sandhu from Patiala, Shiv Kumar from Kapurthala and Uttam Malik from Bathinda -- were commissioned into the Indian Army in the passing out parade of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun’s 155 Regular Course.

The parade was reviewed by Nepal’s Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel, an official statement said here.

Additionally, two more cadets from the institute, Gursher Singh Cheema from Sangrur and Pratham Parmar from Kapurthala, were commissioned as Flying Officers in the Indian Air Force in the 214th Combined Passing Out Parade of the Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal near Hyderabad.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, reviewed the parade.

Punjab Minister Aman Arora congratulated the cadets on their commissioning and urged them to work hard and make Punjab proud.

With the commissioning of these eight officers, a total of 168 cadets from MRSAFPI have been commissioned into the Armed Forces of India since its inception, he added.

Fatehgarh girl commissioned as flying officer

Meanwhile, adding yet another feather in the cap of Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) for girls, Mohali, Arshdeep Kaur, an alumni of the institute, has been commissioned as a Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force.

Arshdeep Kaur, commissioned into the Meteorology Branch of the Indian Air Force, belongs to Khamano of Fatehgarh Sahib district.

