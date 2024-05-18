9 held for sword attack on college student in Kharar

Nearly two weeks after a mob of 20 assailants attacked a student with swords, sticks and rods near Royal Zaika restaurant in Kharar on May 4, police have arrested nine of the total 16 accused identified so far. The victim, Ujjwal Tyagi, 20, hailing from Sonepat, Haryana, studies at a Kharar college. (HT File)

Among those arrested are NSUI leader Harshit Arora, alias Chhara, and Umang Tyagi, both natives of Haryana, and Gautam of Pinjore, besides students of a local private university.

While Arora was arrested from Hisar, Umang was nabbed from Sonepat and Gautam from Kharar.

The City Kharar police station, on the basis of a video of the attack, had registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapon), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim, Ujjwal Tyagi, 20, hailing from Sonepat, Haryana, studies at a Kharar college. He had suffered critical head injuries in the attack. As per Kharar police, he was also wanted for an attempt to murder case from December 30, 2023.

As per police, both groups had a minor clash in the past. Subsequently, Ujjwal, along with his accomplices opened fire at Chhara group in Modern Valley, Kharar, on December 30, 2023.

Back then, Kharar police had booked 15 men, including students of a private university in Gharuan, including Ujjwal. While police had arrested five accused, Tyagi had managed to flee.

“To avenge the firing by Ujjwal and his accomplices, the Chhara group also attacked him on May 4. The assailants include students of a local university. We will now write to the varsity to expel them from the campus. A minor clash in the past led to the brutal violence between the two groups,” a cop said.

Tyagi, who remains under treatment at a private hospital in Phase 6, is out of danger, according to the police. He has also been arrested for the December 30 case.