9 mobile phones seized from 6 Ludhiana Central Jail inmates

At least nine mobile phones have been recovered from six inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail during inspections conducted on June 16 and June 21.

Assistant superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail, Satnam Singh, said that they conducted a surprise check on June 16 and recovered three mobile phones from the possession of inmates identified as Abhishek Kumar, Fateh Singh, Deepak Sharma and Lovepreet Singh.

He added that they also conducted an inspection on June 21 and recovered six mobile phones from inmates identified as Mudit Sood and Sushil Kumar.

ASI Sunil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that two separate cases have been lodged against the six men.