9 mobile phones seized from 6 Ludhiana Central Jail inmates
At least nine mobile phones have been recovered from six inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail during inspections conducted on June 16 and June 21.
Assistant superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail, Satnam Singh, said that they conducted a surprise check on June 16 and recovered three mobile phones from the possession of inmates identified as Abhishek Kumar, Fateh Singh, Deepak Sharma and Lovepreet Singh.
He added that they also conducted an inspection on June 21 and recovered six mobile phones from inmates identified as Mudit Sood and Sushil Kumar.
ASI Sunil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that two separate cases have been lodged against the six men.
GR to cover devp work at housing societies gets mixed response
The government resolution (GR) of the Maharashtra government allowing public representatives to fund housing societies for development work has garnered mixed response because residents feel that the GR has been issued only to woo voters. The Pune District Cooperative Housing Federation has welcomed the move. In Maharashtra, there are 120,000 cooperative societies which themselves have 100,000 apartments.
Haryana CM meets Union minister Jitendra Singh, flags shortage of officers
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday met Union minister Jitendra Singh and discussed a wide range of issues, including the shortage of officers in his state. The Haryana chief minister brought to the notice of Singh that there are 50 departments in the state which need experienced officers at the helm. Khattar said at present he is assigning two to three departments to one officer, leading to an unnecessary and unfeasible workload.
Central probing agencies a common thread among some rebel Sena leaders
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said most of those joining Eknath Shinde camp are being threatened by the Bharatiya Janata Party using central agencies. “There are at least 17-20 party MLAs on, CBI and IT radar and want to get out of their predicament by jumping ship. Other 10-15 rebels who are also involved in various businesses also fear getting notices,” Raut said on being asked about why hardcore Sainiks are also deserting the leadership.
Dadar station watching point to prevent anti-social elements
In order to prevent overcrowding at railway platforms, foot over bridges, and to keep a watchful eye on crimes like pickpocketing and phone snatching, the Central Railway has introduced a pilot project called 'watchtower' or 'watching point' at the Dadar railway station, one of the busiest in the city. The watchtower concept has been introduced to the city's suburban railway station, keeping the monsoon in mind to have a better view of the railway platforms.
Haryana wants farmers to grow pulses, oilseeds in place of bajra
Haryana government has decided to promote cultivation of pulses and oilseeds in place of bajra in seven bajra-growing districts -- Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Jhajjar, Hisar and Nuh -- in the southern part of state under the crop diversification scheme. Financial assistance of ₹4,000 per acre will also be provided to the farmers under the scheme. Information about new varieties of crops and modern technology is being provided to the farmers, Additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sumita Misra added.
