90% consumers enjoying free electricity in Punjab: Minister

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said 90% of the consumers in the state are enjoying free electricity.
Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said 90% of the consumers in the state are enjoying free electricity. He reached Chakk Tarawala village in Dharamkot constituency to lay the foundation stone of 66-KV sub-station and building of sub-divisional office at Dagru village. Addressing various gatherings, Singh said the state government is working day and night to fulfil its election promises.