Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
90% consumers enjoying free electricity in Punjab: Minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chakk Tarawala/dagru (moga)
Aug 14, 2024 10:52 PM IST

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said 90% of the consumers in the state are enjoying free electricity.

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said 90% of the consumers in the state are enjoying free electricity. He reached Chakk Tarawala village in Dharamkot constituency to lay the foundation stone of 66-KV sub-station and building of sub-divisional office at Dagru village. Addressing various gatherings, Singh said the state government is working day and night to fulfil its election promises.

(HT File)
(HT File)

News / Cities / Chandigarh
