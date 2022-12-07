9-year-old girl raped in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man here, police said on Wednesday.

The victim’s mother had called the accused, who works as a mason, for some construction work following which the accused took measurements and left, the police said.

The accused, however, came back on another day and raped the girl after finding her alone at home, said the victim’s mother in her complaint which was lodged on Tuesday.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered, the police said, adding that efforts were on to nab the accused.