Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 9-year-old girl raped in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

9-year-old girl raped in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 09:46 PM IST

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man here, police said on Wednesday

The victim’s mother had called the accused, who works as a mason, for some construction work following which the accused took measurements and left, the police said. (Representational photo)
The victim’s mother had called the accused, who works as a mason, for some construction work following which the accused took measurements and left, the police said. (Representational photo)
ByPress Trust of India, Hoshiarpur

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man here, police said on Wednesday.

The victim’s mother had called the accused, who works as a mason, for some construction work following which the accused took measurements and left, the police said.

The accused, however, came back on another day and raped the girl after finding her alone at home, said the victim’s mother in her complaint which was lodged on Tuesday.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered, the police said, adding that efforts were on to nab the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out