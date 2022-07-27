‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ will reduce burden on govt hospitals: Punjab minister
Chandigarh : Under fire from the opposition for imposing the Delhi model in the state, health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Tuesday said that the ambitious “Aam Aadmi Clinic project” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will provide the best health services to the underserved population.
Addressing a press conference here, Jouramajra said the state government will operationalise 75 “Aam Aadmi Clinics” on August 15 to provide free treatment to the people of the state. By the end of this fiscal year, 109 mohalla clinics will be set up to ensure that the common man will not remain deprived of basic health facilities in the state, he said.
The Congress and SAD have questioned the rationale behind setting up the clinics in Punjab and converting Suvidha Kendras. The health minister said that people will get emergency treatment near their houses and they will have to visit big hospitals, miles away in cities, only for major surgeries. “These clinics will reduce the burden on the government hospitals across the state,” he said.
Reacting sharply to the opposition’s attacks, the minister said that they are trying to defame the government with their baseless allegations. “These clinics are not only being whitewashed but the AAP government will provide outpatient care for a range of curative care for common illnesses, first aid for injuries, dressing and management of minor wounds at the doorstep of the people by expert doctors. Earlier, people had to travel miles to get the basic treatment,” he said.
The minister further said that referral and subsequent follow-up for specialised care will be done through these clinics.
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
