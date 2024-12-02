AAP appeals EC to defer civic body polls during Shaheedi Week

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday appealed to the State Election Commission, Punjab, (SEC) not to hold municipal elections during the Shaheedi Week. The AAP state chief said that during Shaheedi Week, there is an atmosphere of mourning across Punjab. (HT File)

AAP Punjab president Aman Arora said that Shaheedi Week is deeply connected to the emotions of the people of Punjab, and the SEC should take this into account before announcing the election dates.

“It is a matter of respecting the religious sentiments of the people, and the AAP believes that elections should not be held during Shaheedi Week,” Arora added.

Arora said that various political parties and religious organisations in Punjab have also raised this issue, adding that the AAP has expressed its concerns on this matter to the state election commissioner.

“Remembering the martyrdom of the younger Sahibzadas — two younger sons of the 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh — fills people with sadness. During this time, people even sleep on the ground despite the severe cold. No auspicious events or celebrations take place during this period. Therefore, the SEC should give special consideration to these aspects and respect the sentiments of the Sangat while deciding the election dates,” he added.